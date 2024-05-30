Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at a Falkirk Council primary school are loving their new library where they can choose and read books.

Denny Primary’s previous library was badly damaged in a flood and for several years the school has been trying to raise the funds to carry out renovatons.

In October last year the school was successful in receiving a £10,000 grant from the Scottish Library and Improvement Council (SLIC) to create their Legendary Library Space.

It now means the whole school and families could relax and enjoy reading in, with a newly updated, diverse range of books.

Denny Primary School pupils with their newly renovated library, opened by author Lindsay Litteson. Pic: Michael Gillen

Yvonne Manning and Maggie Burns from the council’s library resource service cleared hundreds of old, damaged and outdated books. When the new shelving was purchased and put in place they put all the new books in place, helped by a group of pupils who planned how the new library would look.

This library legend group were involved at every stage possible and their plans came to fruition this week when the library was officially opened for the whole school to enjoy. Scottish children’s author, Lindsay Littleson joined Denny Primary School for the day, first by giving an inspirational talk on becoming an author and all about her fascinating book, The Titanic Detective Agency, before cutting the ribbon and declaring the library open. While Lindsay worked with the senior pupils on their skills as Euro Spies, Yvonne and Maggie welcomed the younger pupils into the library to explore and enjoy some story telling.A school spokesperson said: “Everyone had a fantastic day and the children cannot wait to explore the library more and start borrowing books. The nursery will enjoy storytelling next week with their P5 buddies in the library and families will also be welcomed in soon to see the wonderful, new and relaxing space created.

"As Lindsay told the children … keep reading.”

Denny Primary’s cash from the SLIC was part of a £200,000 funding tranche being delivered across Scotland.

Falkirk Council's principal librarian Yvonne Manning reads to the pupils in the new library. Pic: Michael Gillen