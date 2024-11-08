Falkirk Council plans to move support school from Laurieston to Langlees

A Falkirk school that provides support to pupils with social, emotional and behavioural needs could soon be moving from premises that are “not fit for purpose”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is planned to relocate them in community facilities which are in danger of being closed down.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed on Thursday to start a consultation on moving the Inclusion & Well Being Service (IWBS) from its current location in Laurieston to Langlees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will see the service take over the Dawson Centre and the Excellence in Childcare building – better known as the Sub – both of which are currently community facilities.

Groups would still have access to the Dawson Centre out of school hours. Pic: Michael Gillen

Members heard these are currently used by several groups, although both properties are facing closure in April as part of the council’s ongoing strategic property review.

While there had been an expression of interest in a community takeover of the Sub, this has not been taken forward.

Members heard this proposal will help to keep some community access and both the Dawson Centre and the Sub will remain available to community groups outwith school hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Invest Falkirk, Paul Kettrick, assured members that groups using the centre in evenings, weekends and school holidays will not need to move, except during construction work when it is hoped Langlees Primary will be available.

Consultation will begin on the change of use of The Sub Langlees. Pic: Michael Gillen

Groups that use the centres between 9 am and 3.30 pm will be helped to find alternative accommodation, including the local foodbank.

There was no disagreement from councillors that the move should go ahead.

The existing Laurieston campus in Bog Road is reported to be in a poor condition, with an estimated £2.4 million backlog in maintenance, while changes to the Dawson campus are expected to cost around £800,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlighted that the Langlees properties are in better condition, more accessible and more energy efficient.

They are also close to a playing field, garden area and MUGA pitch, while the current IWBS site has no outdoor area or sports facilities at all.

Moving to the Langlees site would mean the service will have separate primary and secondary classrooms on one campus, with dedicated nurture and support areas.

The new campus would also share facility management with Langlees Primary, which will also provide school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kettrick, assured members that that the pupils – currently 12 primary and 20 secondary – who currently attend will be gradually introduced to the new school through “a smooth transition”.

He said community groups that needed to move would also be supported, including the food bank.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, the SNP’s education portfolio holder, said: “This move presents a real opportunity to get this service into a building that is modern and fit for purpose and delivers on outcomes for children, which is what we should be focusing on.

“The clear savings there are to maintenance and so on is an added element that will benefit the wider council – but this is about the support and the service delivery that is available to children and young people in our communities right now.”

The consultation will run from Monday, November 11 until December 23 and will include a public meeting on Tuesday, November 26 at 6.30 pm in the Dawson Centre.