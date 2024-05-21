Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A village school with just 11 pupils could be closed for good by Falkirk Council, if councillors agree to start a consultation.

A report will go to members of Falkirk Council’s education, children and young people committee next week, recommending that Blackness Primary School be closed as pupil numbers have remained low for several years.

If the change goes ahead, pupils would attend Grange Primary School in Bo’ness, three miles away, with free school transport provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report reveals that the cost of educating pupils at Blackness is around £32,388 per pupil every year, compared to a council average of £5815 and closure would save the council more than £215,000 every year.

Parents campaigned to keep Blackness Primary School open in 2022 but the council could decide to again consult on closure. Pic: Contributed

The council says it recognises the “high quality” of education at Blackness but says that children attending Grange Primary would benefit from a wider range of learning experiences and a wider peer group at their age and stage.

A proposal to mothball the school in 2022 was met with anger from members of the local community who insisted that the school roll was set to rise.

While it has gone up from eight pupils to 11, five of them are placement requests from outside the catchment area, according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, members of the parent council said that the closure of the school would have an impact on the whole community and urged councillors not to press ahead.

The decision was deferred for a year, but the latest report says numbers of pupils have not increased significantly and do not look likely to rise in the future.

This time, the council says that mothballing would cost money and create uncertainty for pupils.