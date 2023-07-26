They are annoyed that Falkirk Council only alerted families that youngsters weren’t getting a place just as schools broke up for the holidays.

Parents and carers are also unhappy that the council has failed to give them a reason for places not been given other than to say there was an “unprecedented influx” of requests.

The council's children with disabilities team has run an activities scheme during the Easter and summer holidays for around 15 years. Parents must fill in detailed paperwork by the end of January selecting the 30 hours or five days they would like for their child. They usually hear around the start of June if a summer place has been granted.

Many of the youngsters denied a place on the children with disabilities activities scheme attend Carrongrange High School. Pic: Michael Gillen

Only 40 children from all those applying – around ten per cent of those eligible – are understood to have places. One mum said: “It’s causing animosity between parents as you feel bad that your child has a place and others don’t.”

Gwen Dunsmore, chair of Carrongrange High School parent council, said: “Our young people thrive on structure and routine but no-one was able to tell us what was happening.”

She also questioned how much resource had already been spent by the council with the collating of the paperwork and training those who normally help with the playscheme activities – usually students.

Linda, from Falkirk, whose son normally attends the playscheme, said: “I don’t know if the council realise that when our children attend these activities we don’t see it as unpaid childcare. It’s desperately needed by parents to give them respite or to allow them to spend time with their other children, who often have to go without because of the needs of their ASN brother or sister.

"We appreciate that in the Falkirk area we have been lucky up until now with what has been offered but it’s the lack of answers from the council which is most frustrating. Parents, if they are able, would gladly pay for the activity scheme but we were told it wasn’t due to budget cuts. We’ve been left in the dark.”

Gwen, from Denny, added: “Our children don’t have a voice for themselves and we need to speak for them. My phone has been ringing constantly with parents devastated that their child does not have a place and the impact that this will have on all the family.

"Falkirk Council do not appear to have taken everything into consideration when making this decision – then leaving it until the last minute to inform parents.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “It is unfortunate that we have not been able to fulfil the high volume of requests this year however, due to the severe budget pressures we have and being reliant on external funding, it simply was not possible to satisfy all requests.

“The availability we have has been prioritised for those that need this service most and after securing additional funding we have been able to offer some but not all the provision asked for by parents and carers.