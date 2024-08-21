Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Falkirk Council nursery is one of the best in Scotland, according to care inspectors.

Langlees Early Learning and Childcare Centre was one of only four facilities across the country to be awarded 22 marks out of a possible 24 by the Care Inspectorate.

It followed an inspection last November where the nursery scored top marks for leadership and care, play and learning, but fell just short on staff and setting.

The regulator awards grades ranging from six points for excellent to one point for unsatisfactory, across the four categories of setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, play and learning.

Langlees Early Learning and Childcare Centre is one of the best in Scotland. Pic: Google Maps

However, other nurseries across the district inspected most recently also fared well.

Bowhouse ELCC and Wellside Kindergarten were awarded 21 points, while Rannoch ELCC, GX Club Larbert Village, St Mary’s RC Nursery, Avonbridge ELCC and Inchlair ELCC were all awarded 20 points.

Jon Reid, Falkirk’s director of education, said: “I am pleased that the excellent work of the staff at Langlees ELC Centre over many years was recognised by the Care Inspectorate during their inspection in November.

"I am exceptionally proud of all of our early years staff in Falkirk. Their hard work and dedication is rewarded everyday by seeing young children who are happy, healthy and thriving in their care.”

The ratings for Scotland have been compiled into a league table by The Sunday Times.

Along with Langlees, top performers were Seaton School Nursery, run by Aberdeen City Council, Toronto Primary School, run by West Lothian Council, and Paxton Nursery, run by Fife Council

However, no nurseries in Scotland have been awarded full marks by the care regulator in more than a year, prompting concerns over a decline in the quality of childcare across the country.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the number of top performing nurseries in Scotland reached double figures every year, peaking at 36 in 2016.

But this excellence has now dwindled away with not one nursery given top marks in 2024 – despite more than 600 inspections taking place this year to date.

More than 1000 nurseries have been graded since June 2023, when The Sunday Times published its last league table.

