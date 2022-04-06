Falkirk Council: Nominations open for Dennis Canavan Scholarship 2022

The scholarship awards £500 annually to a deserving pupil pursuing a full time course in further or higher education, to help with the costs of studies.

Every year teachers and others are invited to nominate a pupil they believe is worthy of the award.

Set up in 2008, the scholarship was established in recognition of Dennis Canavan’s remarkable political contribution to the communities of Falkirk.

Dennis Canavan Scholarship 2021 with Hope Murphy, left, and Katie Craig

One of Scotland’s longest-serving parliamentarians, Mr Canavan retired in May 2007 after 33 years of representing Falkirk West both at Westminster and Holyrood.

The scholarship will make a one-time award of £500 to a young person who is attending school, who lives in the Falkirk Council area and who has given notable service to others, for example: voluntary work; charity sponsorship; sports coaching; and caring for others

Last year’s winner was Braes High student Jack Gunton, who won thanks to his voluntary work, mentoring and by "immersing himself in the life of the school”.

Jack is now attending Glasgow Caledonian University to study for a degree in adult nursing.

Special commendations were made to two other of the nominees: Katie Craig, also from Braes High School and Hope Murphy from Bo’ness Academy.

Seventeen-year-old Katie, from Brightons, is studying for a BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise Science at the University of the West of Scotland and hopes to become a PE teacher.

Hope, 18, is studying Sports Science at Edinburgh University.

They both received cheques for £200 towards their future studies.

Speaking about the scholarship, Dennis Canavan said: “It is my firm belief that education should not just be for self-fulfilment but also for helping other people.

“I therefore hope that the Dennis Canavan Scholarship will encourage young people to reach their full potential so that their talents will benefit the wider community.”

You can nominate a young person by completing the nomination form and returning to Falkirk Council’s civic events by email: [email protected]

Anyone from a secondary school or community organisation can nominate a young person.