Falkirk Council looking for the views of parents and carers on its early learning and childcare services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Falkirk Council delivers funded ELC provision to families in school nurseries, council-run ELC extended day/year centres and through partner private nurseries and partner childminders.
All three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds can currently access up to 1140 hours of funded early learning and childcare, depending on when their birth
dates are.
The short online questionnaire is aimed at gathering the views of parents/carers whose children will access ELC provision in the future and those currently accessing
funded ELC provision.
The 24-question survey also seeks to gather people’s views on non-funded childcare.
A council spokesperson said: “It is hoped that gathering views at this time will mean that future ELC services will adequately meet the needs of most people.”
Visit the website for more information.