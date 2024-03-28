Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Reid, who has been at the helm in Larbert High School for over 14 years, will take up his appointment as director of education in May.

In a letter to parents and pupils he said that taking the new post had been “one of the most difficult personal decisions I have had to make”.

Hehas spent the majority of the last 29 years working in various roles in Falkirk secondary schools. Within four years of graduating he took up the position of principal teacher of biology and assistant head teacher at Graeme High between 1999-2003 before moving to Larbert High as depute headteacher In 2004.

Jon Reid is Falkirk Council's new director of education. Pic: Michael Gillen

Moving on to Edinburgh’s Drummond High in 2007 as headteacher, he returned three years later to head up Larbert High where he oversaw a significant period of expansion at the largest non- denominational school in Scotland.

Under his leadership, Larbert High secured the best inspection report in Scotland in 2017.

With a wealth of experience, local knowledge and drive to improve positive destinations for all pupils, Jon will navigate the council’s education service through a period of transformative change.

Mr Reid said: “I have worked in Falkirk schools for the majority of my professional career, alongside thousands of young people, their families and outstanding professionals across the council.

“It is the greatest privilege to have been appointed to the role of director of education in Falkirk, and I will lead the service through the transformational changes required in order to further improve outcomes for our young people.

“I want to ensure that every young person in Falkirk has the best possible start to their education and has the ability to move on to a high quality destination when they are ready to leave school.

“I look forward to working with everyone in the council, our partners and families in order to ensure that we will achieve this together.”

Jon is no stranger to working at a corporate level with two part time secondments under his belt at the council. One developing the relationship with Forth Valley College in 2017 and two years later he was part of a team looking at transformational projects within education which led to the Connected Falkirk programme which has provided all pupils from P6 to S6 with their onw iPad.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council added: "Jon Reid's appointment as director of education marks a pivotal moment for Falkirk's educational landscape.

“With a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades within our schools, Jon brings not only a profound understanding of our community but also a steadfast commitment to excellence.

“His leadership at Larbert High, exemplified by outstanding inspection reports and tangible educational achievements , underscores his capability to drive positive change. I have every confidence that Jon's vision, experience, and dedication will propel our education service to new heights, ensuring that every young person in Falkirk receives the exceptional education they deserve."