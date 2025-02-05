Falkirk Council is 'heartless' in plan to end free transport for Gaelic education

Plans to remove free transport for pupils attending schools where teaching is done in Gaelic have been branded “cruel” by concerned parents.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal by Falkirk Council has been put forward to help reduce costs.

But families who would be affected by the change say it is “cruel and heartless” to pupils who have been attending Gaelic medium education for years and may well have to change schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report going to Falkirk Council’s executive next week says the council currently pays for taxis for pupils attending Gaelic medium education (GME) provision in Stirling and Cumbernauld.

Falkirk Council is proposing to end free transport for pupils going to Gaelic education units outwith the district. Pic: Contributed

According to the report, the cost is £83,000 – but the Scottish Government grant to Falkirk Council to help provide GME is just £13,000, a sum that has not risen for several years while the cost of the transport has doubled.

According to the report, the current cost to the council of £70,000 is likely to rise next year.

Parents have now been told that “due to increasing financial pressures” the council will stop funding transport for all secondary pupils travelling to Greenfaulds or Wallace High School from August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While current primary school pupils will continue to have their transport funded, any new placement requests will need to fund their own travel.

But one family whose children attend Greenfaulds High School say they were shocked to suddenly receive a letter, giving just two weeks notice of a change that will have a huge impact on their family among others.

Mr and Mrs Duke have now written to director of education, Jon Reid, to say how angry they are at the “cruel and heartless” proposals.

Their daughter – who hopes to become an Early Years teacher within Gaelic medium education – intends to study the Foundation Access Course in Early Years Gaelic Education in her final year at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Lorna said: “For her to continue with her education as is we would be forced to move house.”

While they believe the proposal is “an attack on our heritage and culture”, the family is also extremely worried about the impact on their children’s education and mental health.

Lorna is pleading with Falkirk Council to rethink.

“At the very least you should allow the children who are currently in GME education to continue with their learning through to the end of their full time education instead of uprooting them from their friends and the community.

“They would be, not only entering a new school but a totally new way of teaching and a different curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our son and his friend would not even end up at the same high school together. Giving us two weeks to respond to these proposals is neither fair or ethical.”

She and other parents are also sceptical about the savings that Falkirk Council will actually make from the change and have asked the director for more clarity on the figures.

Over several years, demand for Gaelic medium education in Falkirk has remained fairly steady.

Currently, nine primary pupils are transported daily by taxi to Riverside Primary in Stirling and Condorrat Primary in North Lanarkshire, ranging from P2 – P7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 10 secondary pupils, from S1-S6 are transported daily by taxi to Greenfaulds High in North Lanarkshire and Wallace High in Stirling.

According to the report, the average transport cost per pupil in 2023/24 was £4368 per annum.

The report also reveals that plans to open a GME unit in the Falkirk area will not go ahead as the demand is not high enough.

The matter will be discussed by Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday, February 13 at 10 am, in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.