Falkirk Council: Inspectors pleased with improvements made at two district nurseries

Members of Falkirk Council’s Scrutiny Committee welcomed a report on Thursday that highlighted Rannoch Early Learning Centre had been judged to be ‘very good’ overall. It’s most recent inspection found the nursery to be ‘very good’ in three key areas: play and learning, leadership and staff team, while the nursery’s setting was also found to be ‘Good’.

The results were good news for the early years centre as a previous inspection had revealed flaws in infection control. Councillors heard that management and staff had worked hard to make progress very quickly and the latest inspection report was very positive.

The Scrutiny Committee members were also delighted to hear that Bo’ness Public School’s early years class was also found to be very good in key areas, including ‘play and learning’, ‘leadership’ and ‘staff team’. Again, this was a significant improvement for the school where inspectors had previously found that better support could be offered to children with additional special needs.

The latest report found that the staff team have undertaken a significant amount of training in supporting children with additional support needs. Members were told that action plans had been put in place very quickly and that staff had the full support of Falkirk Council’s central team and other specialists.