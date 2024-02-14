Falkirk Council: How to sign your child up for an early learning centre place
Falkirk Council is urging parents to sign up now.
All three and four year olds, and eligible two year olds, in Scotland have a statutory entitlement to up to 1140 hours of funded early learning and childcare annually.
While young children learn new things every single day no matter where they are, spending time in a high quality early learning and childcare setting can really boost their all-round development and learning.
Access to funded early learning and childcare can support parents and carers to access work, training or study.
In Falkirk, start dates are arranged by the nursery staff at the establishment a child will attend. Parents should expect a period of settling to be undertaken from their formal start date which is one month after their child’s third birthday.
