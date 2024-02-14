Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Council is urging parents to sign up now.

All three and four year olds, and eligible two year olds, in Scotland have a statutory entitlement to up to 1140 hours of funded early learning and childcare annually.

While young children learn new things every single day no matter where they are, spending time in a high quality early learning and childcare setting can really boost their all-round development and learning.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters learn and have fun at ELC centre's such as Kinnaird Waters. Pic: Michael Gillen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to funded early learning and childcare can support parents and carers to access work, training or study.

In Falkirk, start dates are arranged by the nursery staff at the establishment a child will attend. Parents should expect a period of settling to be undertaken from their formal start date which is one month after their child’s third birthday.