Falkirk Council hit back over 'inaccurate speculation' over school

Parents of youngsters at a Falkirk Council school are being sent messages to allay fears following “inaccurate speculation on social media”.

The council gave an update last week on the situation of repair work at Maddiston Primary School.

Some younger children will be able to return to the school campus in August, but the majority of the classes will not be back until the 2026/27 session.

However, earlier today a post on Braes Blether Facebook page claimed that they school was going to be demolished, causing lots of angst for parents and carers.

Maddiston Primary School has been turned into a building site ahead of extensive repairs. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, director of education Jon Reid was it was “inaccurate speculation on social media” and that “the update sent to parents last week, the updated FAQs on the website and the information in the committee report is the current position”.

He added that a text will be sent to all parents to reassure them.

The school is currently closed and around 500 pupils and 50 staff decanted to other schools across the district after extensive investigations identified widespread structural defects, initially uncovered after damage caused by Storm Eowyn earlier this year.

According to a report going to members of Falkirk Council’s executive this Thursday, the mortar used in the construction was “significantly deficient, providing inadequate bonding to the surrounding stone”.

It also states the cost of rectifying the situation is estimated be around £5 million and the work is likely to take at least a year. Final costs will be confirmed following completion of detailed investigations and the competitive procurement process for the main contractor.

The report explains that “investigations confirmed that the defects were present throughout the building to varying degrees.”

In a letter sent to parents earlier this month, Mr Reid thanked them once again for their “patience and understanding”.

He said while engineers had said the school will not fully reopen until August 2026 the council will be able to make use of the new extension and the modular buildings.

The intake of new P1 will form three classes and be in the extension, as will two P2 classes.

A P2/3 class and two P3 classes will be in the modular classrooms.

For the rest of the school, two P4 and two P5 classes will be at Wallacestone Primary, while two P6 and two P7 classes will be at Bantaskin Primary.

Children in the Timezone and Inclusion class will remain at Moray Primary and Carrongrange High where they are currently being educated.

Mr Reid added: “These arrangements best allow us to make use of available facilities across our school estate, scale back the transport arrangements in place and ensure a stable and high quality experience for all pupils and staff while we work toward a full return to Maddiston.”

Paul Kettrick, head of Investment, Assets and Climate said: “This has been a complex and urgent response to significant construction issues that have been identified at the school.

“Our focus is on delivering the necessary remedial works safely and to the highest standard as quickly as possible. The proposed approach will allow us to proceed efficiently while ensuring that upon completion we are satisfied the building is free of defects and meets all structural and condition requirements."