Pupil Equity Funding – known as PEF – is intended to help children from deprived communities do better at school and close the attainment gap. Members of Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee heard that £22 million of PEF money has been received by local schools since 2017.

And despite the major impact the pandemic has had on education, the money has been making an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were moved to hear how much PEF had meant to some pupils and their families. In particular, they heard how work in two local schools to improve relationships with families has had an almost instant impact.

Funding given directly to schools from the Scottish Government has helped some pupils in Falkirk “achieve the unachievable”.

One member of staff at Falkirk High School said: “Watching a young person open his envelope from SQA was amazing! He was a non-attender but by giving him a bespoke timetable and supporting him, he achieved the unachievable.”

The school used some of its PEF money to fund a home-school partnership officer who was able to offer not just emotional support but practical help too. The funding allowed them to help families struggling with the cost of living in various ways – from food vouchers and money for electricity and clothing to art and craft materials and money for social outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors heard that giving families quality time together helped to alleviate stress and improved emotional well-being. And the positive relationship between home and school led to some amazing results in a short space of time.

As attendance for the young people involved increased on average by 21 per cent, most of them successfully attained within five subjects, including National 5s and Highers, the Duke of Edinburgh award and Dynamic youth awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the young people told the officer: “I made it to S6, it would never of happened without you.”

And a grateful parent said: “I’m overjoyed that my daughter is finally attending school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as improving attendance, the extra support for a targeted group of young people has also led to fewer behaviour incidents. Councillors also heard about the work to improve attendance that has taken place in Langlees Primary.

The school has gone from having the lowest attendance rates in Falkirk district – measured by the average number of children with more than 10 per cent absence rates – to having one of the highest. Langlees’ attendance is now almost equal to the rates of schools in the most affluent parts of the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PEF cash from Scottish Government has now been confirmed till 2026 and Falkirk schools will receive £4,962,315 each year from 2022 – 2026. The basic calculation awards the schools £1250 per child in receipt of free school meals.

However, the report came with a warning that the numbers of pupils in need of free school meals is increasing and the funding won’t be able to match that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effect of the pandemic on face to face learning means that the PEF money has not had as big an impact on improving attainment has had been hoped for.