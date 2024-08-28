Falkirk Council could give people a say on whether primary school stays open or closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elected officials at Falkirk Council will decide whether or not to allow a consultation about the potential closure of one of its primary schools to go out to the public.

Members of the local authority’s executive will discuss a report on the future of Blackness Primary School at a meeting on Thursday, September 12.

It is proposed the consultation would run from September 16 to November 8 to gather feedback from the community, parents, and other stakeholders. A consultation report will then be presented at a future meeting of the executive for a final decision.

Blackness is currently run as a single class with one teacher and the report details the rationale behind the proposals stating that better educational opportunities could be offered for the pupils at Grange Primary School, given it has a larger roll and greater resources available.

The report also suggests that pupils will have better chance to interact with peers of their own age that will help in the transition to secondary school.

According to the report, educating a pupil at Blackness Primary costs more than the average for Falkirk Council schools.

In the 2023/24 academic year, the cost per pupil at Blackness Primary was £25,004, compared to the council-wide average of £5,815.

The proposal estimates closing Blackness Primary would save the council £203,460 annually.

Jon Reid, director of education said: “Our proposed consultation would see the local community given an opportunity to offer their views on a potential closure of the school based on the facts that are presented on the report.

“We hope elected members can discuss these plans in full at the forthcoming meeting.”