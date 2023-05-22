The Interrupted Learners Service which operates from The Cottage in Grahams Road, Falkirk secured £500 of funding from Falkirk Bairns Wellbeing Fund for outdoor education equipment for its young people.

This service supports young people who are unable to attend their primary or secondary school due to physical or mental health issues. As the Falkirk Bairns Wellbeing Fund aims to tackle mental health inequalities and support community-based support options for children and young people aged five to 24 years, it qualified for a grant.

The purpose of the outdoor education project was to increase the opportunities for the young people who access Interrupted Learners Service to gain experience in outdoor education, improve their mental health, increase their confidence and self-belief, whilst also achieving qualifications in personal development.

Youngsters who attend Falkirk Council's The Cottage service take part in outdoor education

Jenny McNeil, who manages the service, said: “The young people reported that they loved each of the experiences and learned a number of new skills.”

For more information about the service and all it does, you can follow them on Twitter at @CottageFalkirk.

