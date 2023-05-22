News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Boost from wellbeing fund for pupils who attend The Cottage

A Falkirk Council education service has received a cash boost to help pupils enjoy outdoor learning.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:56 BST

The Interrupted Learners Service which operates from The Cottage in Grahams Road, Falkirk secured £500 of funding from Falkirk Bairns Wellbeing Fund for outdoor education equipment for its young people.

This service supports young people who are unable to attend their primary or secondary school due to physical or mental health issues. As the Falkirk Bairns Wellbeing Fund aims to tackle mental health inequalities and support community-based support options for children and young people aged five to 24 years, it qualified for a grant.

The purpose of the outdoor education project was to increase the opportunities for the young people who access Interrupted Learners Service to gain experience in outdoor education, improve their mental health, increase their confidence and self-belief, whilst also achieving qualifications in personal development.

Youngsters who attend Falkirk Council's The Cottage service take part in outdoor education
Youngsters who attend Falkirk Council's The Cottage service take part in outdoor education
Jenny McNeil, who manages the service, said: “The young people reported that they loved each of the experiences and learned a number of new skills.”

For more information about the service and all it does, you can follow them on Twitter at @CottageFalkirk.

Youngsters who attend Falkirk Council's The Cottage taking part in outdoor education
Youngsters who attend Falkirk Council's The Cottage taking part in outdoor education
