Falkirk Council begin work on £4 million of improvements to the area's schools
The local authority this week stated it was carrying out the works over the summer break to “minimise disruption to the school year”.
As well as enhancing both the fabric of school buildings and the general learning environment, the planned investment, which comes from the council’s capital budget, will also boost the green credentials of several primary schools.
Approximately £2.8 million will be invested in energy efficiency and renewable projects in five primary schools – Avonbridge, Bowhouse, Kinnaird, Larbert Village and
St Margaret's.
This work includes the installation of solar panels, LED lighting, boiler controls, and Air Source Heat pumps. A further £180,000 will be invested to upgrade the boilers at Moray Primary School.
These measures will not only reduce the carbon footprint of each school and help the council realise its net zero aspirations but also lead to long-term cost savings.
Meanwhile, around £800,000 has been allocated to improve roofs and the external fabric at seven primary schools – Carron, Dunipace, Larbert Village, St. Mary’s, Stenhousemuir, Wallacestone and Kinnaird.
These upgrades include roof replacements, gutter works, and external render improvements.
Other works, totalling £118,000, include upgrading car park drainage at Antonine Primary School, redecorating external woodwork at Denny Primary School, and installing security fencing at Westquarter Primary School.
At the same time Hallglen Primary School and St. Margarets Primary School will see £100,000 spent on toilet refurbishment. This includes new sanitaryware, flooring, cubicles, lighting, and decoration.
The majority of the works are scheduled for the summer holidays to minimise disruption to the school year, ensuring pupils can return to improved facilities without the inconvenience of ongoing construction.
Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s head of Invest Falkirk, said: “This investment is about more than just repairs and maintenance – it’s about undertaking planned improvements to our Learning Estate to provide children and young people with a safe, modern, and sustainable learning environment.
"By carrying out these works over the summer months, we can minimise disruption and maximum benefit for our schools and community.”
