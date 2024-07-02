Falkirk Council begin work on £4 million of improvements to the area's schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils may have downed tools for the summer break but Falkirk Council is getting busy working on almost £4 million of improvements at schools throughout the area.

The local authority this week stated it was carrying out the works over the summer break to “minimise disruption to the school year”.

As well as enhancing both the fabric of school buildings and the general learning environment, the planned investment, which comes from the council’s capital budget, will also boost the green credentials of several primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately £2.8 million will be invested in energy efficiency and renewable projects in five primary schools – Avonbridge, Bowhouse, Kinnaird, Larbert Village and

Pupils at Kinnaird Primary will be feeling the benefits of the improvements next term (Picture: Submitted)

St Margaret's.

This work includes the installation of solar panels, LED lighting, boiler controls, and Air Source Heat pumps. A further £180,000 will be invested to upgrade the boilers at Moray Primary School.

These measures will not only reduce the carbon footprint of each school and help the council realise its net zero aspirations but also lead to long-term cost savings.

Meanwhile, around £800,000 has been allocated to improve roofs and the external fabric at seven primary schools – Carron, Dunipace, Larbert Village, St. Mary’s, Stenhousemuir, Wallacestone and Kinnaird.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These upgrades include roof replacements, gutter works, and external render improvements.

Other works, totalling £118,000, include upgrading car park drainage at Antonine Primary School, redecorating external woodwork at Denny Primary School, and installing security fencing at Westquarter Primary School.

At the same time Hallglen Primary School and St. Margarets Primary School will see £100,000 spent on toilet refurbishment. This includes new sanitaryware, flooring, cubicles, lighting, and decoration.

The majority of the works are scheduled for the summer holidays to minimise disruption to the school year, ensuring pupils can return to improved facilities without the inconvenience of ongoing construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s head of Invest Falkirk, said: “This investment is about more than just repairs and maintenance – it’s about undertaking planned improvements to our Learning Estate to provide children and young people with a safe, modern, and sustainable learning environment.