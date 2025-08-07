Falkirk Council area school holidays for the 2025/26 academic year
It’s a time that’s popular with the parents/carers who are likely counting down the days, but it’s generally not so popular with the youngsters.
As the final preparations are being completed to be prepared for the start of the new term, we take a look at the holidays planned for the next 12 months for local pupils.
Here we’ve listed all the holidays for Falkirk district schools for the upcoming academic year (2025/26). All dates are inclusive and are according to Falkirk Council’s website.
Summer holiday: until Friday, August 8
In service days: Monday, August 11 & Tuesday, August 12
Local holiday: Monday, September 8
October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24
In service day: Friday, November 28
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22, 2025 – Friday, January 2, 2026
February holiday: Friday, February 13 & Monday, February 16
In service day: Tuesday, February 17
Easter holiday: Friday, April 3 – Friday, April 17
In service day: Friday, May 1
Local holiday: Monday, May 4;
Summer holiday: Monday, June 29 – Friday, August 7
In service days: Monday, August 10 & Tuesday, August 11
