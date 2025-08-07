Falkirk Council area school holidays for the 2025/26 academic year

The summer holidays are almost over for another year with kids across the district set to return to the classroom next week.

It’s a time that’s popular with the parents/carers who are likely counting down the days, but it’s generally not so popular with the youngsters.

As the final preparations are being completed to be prepared for the start of the new term, we take a look at the holidays planned for the next 12 months for local pupils.

Here we’ve listed all the holidays for Falkirk district schools for the upcoming academic year (2025/26). All dates are inclusive and are according to Falkirk Council’s website.

Pupils across the Falkirk district are preparing to head back to school after the summer holidays. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Summer holiday: until Friday, August 8

In service days: Monday, August 11 & Tuesday, August 12

Local holiday: Monday, September 8

October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24

In service day: Friday, November 28

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22, 2025 – Friday, January 2, 2026

February holiday: Friday, February 13 & Monday, February 16

In service day: Tuesday, February 17

Easter holiday: Friday, April 3 – Friday, April 17

In service day: Friday, May 1

Local holiday: Monday, May 4;

Summer holiday: Monday, June 29 – Friday, August 7

In service days: Monday, August 10 & Tuesday, August 11