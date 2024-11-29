Falkirk Council and Balfour Beatty task school pupils to design new road network

Creativity, problem-solving and teamwork helped 40 budding engineers of the future from six local high schools rise to the Big Design Challenge.

The youngsters were tasked with designing a new road connecting Falkirk, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir and had to deal with pesky with real-world constraints like timelines, budgets and environmental impact.

Although the road was fictitious, the process of designing it was very real.

Over seven weeks, the senior pupils worked in teams – and often in their free time – to scope out their projects, calculating timescales, balance costs and consider sustainability.

The pupils who took part in the challenge display just some of the work that went into it (Picture: Submitted)

By doing so, the pupils from Braes, Denny, Graeme, Grangemouth, Falkirk and Larbert high schools became the first in Scotland to complete Balfour Beatty's Big Design Challenge, an innovative new programme that aims to give young people a taste of what it’s like to work on a major infrastructure project.

The challenge is just one of the ways Balfour Beatty is providing wider community benefit as part of its contract to deliver the A9/A904 Westfield Improvements Work on behalf of Falkirk Council.

Paul Kettrick, the council’s head of investment, said: “We embed community benefits into our contracts to ensure projects like Westfield go beyond roads, creating opportunities with a lasting impact.

“The Big Design Challenge perfectly demonstrates how large-scale works can inspire and develop young people, showing these projects are about more than infrastructure - they’re about building futures."

Using insight from industry experts working on the Westfield project, Balfour Beatty joined forces with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) to create the challenge.

Megan Simms, social impact manager at Balfour Beatty, said: “We’ve built a fantastic partnership with local high schools, DYW school coordinators, and the DYW Regional team, who bring a dynamic and innovative approach to achieving the best outcomes for their pupils.

“Together, we wanted to create a series of projects that encourage critical thinking, teamwork and an understanding of the wide variety of careers available in construction - and that’s how the challenge was born.”

As well as school-based learning, the challenge provided senior pupils with a unique opportunity to visit a live construction site and meet Balfour Beatty’s team at the A9/A904 project site.

They also worked with industry experts who visited their schools to give them advice and insight into the construction industry.

Karen Wright, DYW Forth Valley programme leader, said: “The amazing thing about the challenge is that it goes beyond the classroom, giving pupils an opportunity to step into the shoes of industry professionals and tackle real-world problems.

“It really is about preparing them for the future – whether they decide to go into construction or pursue another career.”

While there was no winning team or trophies, the challenge encouraged the pupils to think big, balance risks and build confidence – all while getting a taste of what it takes to deliver infrastructure projects that shape communities, just like the A9/A904 Westfield Improvements Work.

What the pupils thought

Adam, an S6 pupil at Braes High School, said: “Going down to the A9/A904 improvements construction site has inspired and motivated me to get into the construction industry.

“I am planning on applying for an apprenticeship with Balfour Beatty and I would love the opportunity to work with them in the future.”