Falkirk communities gather to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

People in Falkirk and all its individual areas have gathered today to pay tribute to the countless thousands of servicemen and women who have died serving their country.

Today’s local memorial services and parades follow on from yesterday’s traditional Festival of Remembrance in Falkirk Town Hall.

In Falkirk itself the remembrance service takes place before a memorial in which - following on from a campaign launched earlier this year - the names of all the local servicemen who died in the world wars have finally been inscribed.

The Kelpies, meanwhile, have served as one very conspicuous local emblem of remembrance, as they are in an elite band of iconic structures chosen to be lit up in red in support of Poppyscotland.

Two schools charity ambassadors, India and Kirstin, who have been raising money for the charity, said: “We usually do a Remembrance service in school, but we wanted to go that bit further try and raise more money for Poppyscotland.

“We’ve had pupils, teachers and parents coming along with, and without, dogs to walk and jog around the park to raise funds for the charity”.

Gordon Michie, the Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We cannot thank people enough for their support. It’s their donations that mean we can continue to provide life-changing support for our Armed Forces community and their families.

“All of this is only possible thanks to our volunteers, particularly our young volunteers from the youth uniformed organisations that have come out in this year of young people.

“While the money raised from tin donations is vital, it is equally important that we have people going the extra mile and doing other types of fundraising, both this weekend and indeed throughout the rest of the year.

“Their collective efforts will ensure that we never forget the sacrifices made by our Forces personnel and that we are behind them. Always.”

Money raised from the Scottish Poppy Appeal and the charity’s year-round fundraising helps to provide support to members of the Armed Forces community in Scotland by providing tailored funding and assistance.

The charity also funds services in advice, employment, housing, mental health, mobility and respite.