Falkirk college evenings now include Wednesdays

Falkirk’s Forth Valley College will be open an extra night during the week to enable more learners to take advantage of a new programme of evening courses.

The Falkirk resource, along with the campus in Stirling, will now open on a Wednesday evening - meaning students have the option of using the college three nights running, from Tuesday through to Thursday.

Forth Valley College Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “Our evening courses deliver something for everyone, with an excellent balance of both academic and leisure based courses.

“The programme will appeal to a range of learners regardless of their age, circumstances or reasons for applying”.

He added: “They can help you to progress your career, transform your life or find a lifelong passion.

“They can also offer the opportunity to meet new people and expand your social or professional networks.

For more information on courses, visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk/evening