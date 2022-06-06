Falkirk college campus named one of best new buildings in Scotland

The coveted accolade from the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) was revealed this morning.

The campus, which opened to students and lecturers in January 2020 only weeks before the country went into lockdown, is one of eight buildings which now go forward as the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award – one of the most significant architecture prizes in the world – which will be announced in November.

Designed by Reiach and Hall Architects, it marks the culmination of a decade-long estates programme by Forth Valley College, and a period of collaboration between the college and the architects.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley College Falkirk campus has been named one of the best new buildings in Scotland

With a focus on science and technology, engineering, sport and healthcare, the project embodies a progressive approach to education where inclusion and respect are key, and which is enhanced by cutting edge classrooms, flexible spaces and advanced technology.

Congratulating all the award recipients, RIAS President Christina Gaiger PRIAS said: “Once more I have been impressed and inspired by the breadth of exceptional projects to be recognised by the RIAS Awards. This year’s awards demonstrate that you can find outstanding Scottish architecture pretty much anywhere – from city centres to some of the most remote spots in the country.

A glimpse inside Forth Valley College's award-winning Falkirk campus

"The awards also demonstrate the resilience of our profession – whether that is a house built by hand over many years or projects delivered during the tough times of the pandemic. This year’s awards show how Scottish architects are rising up to today’s challenges – from the climate emergency to the nation’s mental health – and prove the fundamental role that architecture plays in society.”