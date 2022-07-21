Falkirk college campus in running for top architecture award

It is one of six UK buildings to be in the running for the Stirling prize for architecture, awarded by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

According to RIBA, the award is given to the architect of the building thought to be the most significant of the year for the evolution of architecture and the built environment.

RIBA’s judges liked how the the building is “organised in a grid with courtyards, streets, open learning spaces, and closed classrooms mingling together to create a vibrant learning environment”.

They also picked out details, such as the ceiling lights, saying: “This shows a level of care, design, coordination, and craftsmanship that is only evident in projects of this nature through the careful hand of talented architects and the strong leadership of clients with belief in the process.”

Architects Reiach and Hall were thrilled with the news, saying: “We are absolutely delighted that Forth Valley College Falkirk campus has made the shortlist for the RIBA 2022 Stirling Prize.

“This represents the culmination of well over a decade of work for Forth Valley College across three campuses Alloa, RIAS Award 2012, Stirling, RIAS Award 2013 and RIBA National Award 2013.

“Architecture is the result of many people’s and organisation’s skills, ideas and determination. Thanks to all of our own team past and present and to the whole extended design and delivery team, Keppie Design, Balfour Beatty plc, KJ Tait Engineers, AECOM, horner + maclennan landscape architecture.

“We must however pay particular thanks and offer our sincere congratulations to Forth Valley College. As a client, over many years Forth Valley College, brought their own ambition, imagination and energy to bear on the project in pursuit of the best facilities for their students and staff.”

Making the shortlist is just the latest among several accolades for the £78 million campus.

Last month it was named by RIBA as one of 29 winners of the 2022 RIBA National Awards for architecture.