Falkirk cleaning company hosts open day for public
A Falkirk cleaning producing company will open its doors to the public on Saturday to showcase its array of plant-based cleaning products.
Natural Sparkle Ltd hosts the open day at its production office in the Ironworks Business Centre at Bankside from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
People will be able to witness the production of the chemical-free cleaning products first-hand.
Natural Sparkle Ltd was co-founded by Falkirk locals Nicola Mclaren and Julie Crummer, who also run Nic Sparkle Cleaning Services and Naturally Clean respectively.
Julie said: “It’s a great opportunity to make people more aware of the impact their cleaning products have.
“Chemicals from traditional cleaning products can have a terrible effect on people, they can be caustic, irritant, and allergenic - not to mention the effect chemicals can have on the environment.
“All our ingredients are plant-based, non-toxic, and biodegradable.”
A hamper with a full-range of cleaning products will be on offer in a raffle.
To attend, sign up via https://bit.ly/3Fvbt2V