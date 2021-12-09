Falkirk cleaning company hosts open day for public

Natural Sparkle Ltd hosts the open day at its production office in the Ironworks Business Centre at Bankside from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.

People will be able to witness the production of the chemical-free cleaning products first-hand.

Natural Sparkle Ltd was co-founded by Falkirk locals Nicola Mclaren and Julie Crummer, who also run Nic Sparkle Cleaning Services and Naturally Clean respectively.

Julie said: “It’s a great opportunity to make people more aware of the impact their cleaning products have.

“Chemicals from traditional cleaning products can have a terrible effect on people, they can be caustic, irritant, and allergenic - not to mention the effect chemicals can have on the environment.

“All our ingredients are plant-based, non-toxic, and biodegradable.”

A hamper with a full-range of cleaning products will be on offer in a raffle.

To attend, sign up via https://bit.ly/3Fvbt2V

