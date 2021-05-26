Falkirk charity ensures youngsters get the educational technology they need

Global Technology business Arm Technology has made 95 Chromebooks to schoolchildren in Scotland and Falkirk Homeless Project (FHP), through Scottish digital technology trade association ScotlandIS, has now identified five youngsters in the area who would benefit greatly from this donation.

A spokesperson for FHP said: “The five recipients will be able to progress their education attainment with the help of the hardware. This is an important step in ensuring the benefit of technology reaches out to less fortunate families."

The chromebooks will go to those who need them most thanks to Falkirk Homeless Project

FHP, which was established in 1996, helps individuals and families move on from homelessness by providing starter packs to those who have newly acquired tenancies and giving them help, advice and support on homelessness issues.