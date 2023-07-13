News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Falkirk boy scout's award-winning Lego video warns of dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning

Falkirk boy scout wins national prize for his Lego video warning people of the dangers of the “silent killer” – carbon monoxide poisoning.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST

John Rajczakowski, 11, won the regional prize for the carbon monoxide (CO) safety competition organised by the UK’s four gas distribution networks – SGN, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, and Wales & West Utilities.

The competition calls for creative young people aged five to 11 to help raise awareness of CO poisoning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John, who attends the 93rd Braes Scouts in Falkirk, won the regional award for students aged eight to 11 after he created an engaging stop motion video using Lego characters to teach people about the dangers of the CO poisoning and how to keep themselves and their families safe at home.

John Rajczakowski, 11, won the regional prize for the carbon monoxide (CO) safety competition (Picture: Submitted)John Rajczakowski, 11, won the regional prize for the carbon monoxide (CO) safety competition (Picture: Submitted)
John Rajczakowski, 11, won the regional prize for the carbon monoxide (CO) safety competition (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

After receiving £150 for himself and £300 for his scout group, John said: “I took part in this competition because I wanted to express my own way of film making and

teach some safety skills too.

"I'm very happy that I won the regional prize. This has now showed me that if I work hard, I can accomplish great things and help others.”

SGN social impact project leader Dan Edwards said: “CO has no smell, taste or colour and lives are lost every year because of CO poisoning. It’s through awareness

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

initiatives like this competition that safety messages such as getting gas appliances safety checked every year by a Gas Safe registered engineer, and the need for an

audible CO alarm can reach more people across the UK and save lives.”

Related topics:FalkirkLego