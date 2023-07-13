Falkirk boy scout's award-winning Lego video warns of dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning

John Rajczakowski, 11, won the regional prize for the carbon monoxide (CO) safety competition organised by the UK’s four gas distribution networks – SGN, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, and Wales & West Utilities.

The competition calls for creative young people aged five to 11 to help raise awareness of CO poisoning.

John, who attends the 93rd Braes Scouts in Falkirk, won the regional award for students aged eight to 11 after he created an engaging stop motion video using Lego characters to teach people about the dangers of the CO poisoning and how to keep themselves and their families safe at home.

John Rajczakowski, 11, won the regional prize for the carbon monoxide (CO) safety competition (Picture: Submitted)

After receiving £150 for himself and £300 for his scout group, John said: “I took part in this competition because I wanted to express my own way of film making and

teach some safety skills too.

"I'm very happy that I won the regional prize. This has now showed me that if I work hard, I can accomplish great things and help others.”

SGN social impact project leader Dan Edwards said: “CO has no smell, taste or colour and lives are lost every year because of CO poisoning. It’s through awareness

initiatives like this competition that safety messages such as getting gas appliances safety checked every year by a Gas Safe registered engineer, and the need for an