Falkirk-born teacher nominated for global award

David Swanston grew up and studied in town, and has now been named as a top ten finalist in the awards.

Mr Swanston, 34, was an HND sports development student at Forth Valley College’s old Falkirk campus, and is now the deputy principal at St. Vincent’s School in Liverpool - a specialist school for sensory impairment and other needs.

He was chosen from over 8000 original nominees for the shortlist, and has recently been identified by the #LoveScotlandsColleges campaign.

Forth Valley College

Mr Swanston said: “The HND I studied at the Falkirk campus was the perfect course to give me the foundation blocks to go into teaching.

“I can’t wait to come into the college to speak with current students.”

Dr Ken Thomson, principal at Forth Valley College, said: “David’s story is yet another example of how a Scottish college education can lead to great career success.

“We are very proud of what he has achieved.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.