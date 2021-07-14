Falkirk area toddler group folds due to lack of new members

Larbert West Toddler Group says a lack of new members has put paid to its future plans.

Having catered for pre-nursery tots for a number of years, the decision was not an easy one to take for those involved.

Evonne Ballantine said: “The members of the Larbert West Toddler Group committee are sad to announce that the group will no longer take place once Covid restrictions are lifted.

Larbert West Toddler Group has announced its decision to fold. Contributed.

“The group was run on an entirely voluntary basis by the carers of the children in attendance. Now that most of those children are at nursery, and replacement members for the committee could not be found, the group has had to fold.

“All toys have found replacement homes with a variety of different children's groups and group monies being donated to different children's charities.

“A huge thank you to all who came along and made the group the wonderful place that it was.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.