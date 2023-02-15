News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area schools are scheduled to close due to further strikes

Falkirk Council confirmed schools in the area would be closed later this month if a pay deal with teachers falls through.

By James Trimble
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 9:47am

Teachers are scheduled to strike on Tuesday, February 28 and Wendesday, March 1, but a new pay offer is supposedly imminent, so the situation could change.

In the meantime, Falkirk Council has confirmed all schools and nurseries will shut on those two days – if a deal is not reached.

A council spokesperson said: “The Education Institute for Scotland (EIS), the Scottish Secondary Teacher Association (SSTA), the Association of Heads and Deputes

The council confirmed schools will close due to strikes if no deal is reached
(AHDS), and the NASUWT teacher union are undertaking a coordinated campaign of strike action in regard to their pay claim.

“All schools and nursery classes will be closed to pupils on February 28 and March 1. Where establishments are affected on these dates, pupils should remain at home.

“Unfortunately, we will not be in a position to offer an online learning option to these pupils on the affected days.”

