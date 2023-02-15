Teachers are scheduled to strike on Tuesday, February 28 and Wendesday, March 1, but a new pay offer is supposedly imminent, so the situation could change.

In the meantime, Falkirk Council has confirmed all schools and nurseries will shut on those two days – if a deal is not reached.

A council spokesperson said: “The Education Institute for Scotland (EIS), the Scottish Secondary Teacher Association (SSTA), the Association of Heads and Deputes

(AHDS), and the NASUWT teacher union are undertaking a coordinated campaign of strike action in regard to their pay claim.

“All schools and nursery classes will be closed to pupils on February 28 and March 1. Where establishments are affected on these dates, pupils should remain at home.

