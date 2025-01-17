Falkirk area school rewarded for championing children's rights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another Falkirk area primary school has achieved prestigious gold UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools Award.

Bainsford Primary School’s efforts to integrate children’s rights into everyday school life were rewarded recently as UNICEF recognised how staff and pupils promoted discussion and awareness of the subject, including the formation of the Bainsford Bairns group to uphold children’s rights through various activities.

The school has also reviewed policies to ensure they reflect a rights-based approach, promoting fairness and equality. This involved engagement with the wider community in rights related initiatives, such as environmental and local improvement projects involving pupils.

Head teacher Susanne McCafferty said: “This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless dedication of The Bainsford Bairns, the staff led by Mr Deed and Miss McKerracher who champion these values daily, and the wider school community.

Bainsford Primary School celebrate their new award from UNICEF (Picture: Submitted)

“Their hard work and commitment to embedding children's rights into every facet of school life have been truly inspiring, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved. Together, we will continue to build on this success and ensure that our school remains a beacon of respect, inclusion, and empowerment."

Councillor Iain Sinclair, council spokesperson for education, added: “This is another notable achievement for Bainsford Primary School and the Falkirk area, showing a clear reflection of the dedication to fostering a rights respecting culture for all pupils.

"The UNCRC principles empower young people and inspire positive change within the wider community. The efforts of the Bainsford Bairns and the school’s involvement in local initiatives also highlight the real-world impact of rights-based education.

"We’re proud to see Bainsford join the growing number of Falkirk schools reaching gold status.”