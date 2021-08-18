Falkirk area pupils return to school as Scotland moves beyond Level Zero

Youngsters in primary and secondary classes returned for the third academic year to be affected by Covid, however, such educational settings could look more like normal when restrictions on face masks and social distancing are possibly lifted in six weeks.

Currently, safety measures in place at the end of term in June are to remain for that period so the Scottish Government can monitor the impact of the return to school on coronavirus case numbers.

These include the wearing of face coverings by all staff and youths aged 12 and over in classrooms and corridors, plus the requirement to maintain at least 1m distancing between all staff and between teachers and pupils.

Falkirk High pupils were among those who made their way to school on Wednesday morning for the new academic session. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Falkirk Council says measures including the removal of the requirement to maintain groups or bubbles in schools will be implemented as soon as possible, while only adults and young people aged 12 and over will be asked to wear a mask on dedicated school transport.

Changes to the arrangements for self-isolation and contact tracing are also due to come into effect.

Catriona Reid, chairwoman of secondary school headteachers in the Falkirk area, said: “What a great start to the new session we’ve had.

“We are so proud of all our pupils and how they have handled the continuing Covid mitigations on their return to school.

“Although restrictions have relaxed outwith school, our pupils understand and have continued to respect the need to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.”

A council spokesman said: “Overall the return of our pupils has gone well across all of our educational establishments.

“There are still some Covid-19 restrictions in place currently, following Scottish Government guidance, with both staff and pupils understanding the need to continue to follow this.

“It has been a difficult 17 months for everyone and we sincerely hope that the return to school offers some normality for everyone involved.

“We really appreciate everyone’s efforts – staff, parents, carers and pupils in working through difficult times and continue to remain optimistic that full normality can return sometime in the near future.”

