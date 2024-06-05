Falkirk area pupils have a riot as police officers show them tricks of the trade
Falkirk area police officers joined their school-based colleague in Grangemouth to show youngsters what policing is all about.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Marr – school based officer – assisted by local officers, attended Carrongrange High School fun day in Grangemouth to highlight the role of a police officer.
"PC Marr was also supported by the Operational Support Unit who attended with their vehicles and equipment. He gave the head teacher the opportunity to test the shields used by police in riot situations as well.”
