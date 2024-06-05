Falkirk area pupils have a riot as police officers show them tricks of the trade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk area police officers joined their school-based colleague in Grangemouth to show youngsters what policing is all about.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Marr – school based officer – assisted by local officers, attended Carrongrange High School fun day in Grangemouth to highlight the role of a police officer.