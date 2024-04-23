Falkirk area primary school looks to embrace the benefits of solar power as summer approaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parsa Arani lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 28, which was subsequently validated on Monday, April 22, to install solar PV (photovoltaic) technology and air source heat pumps at St Margaret’s Primary School, in Salmon Inn Road, Polmont.

Planning officers must make a decision on the application by June 21.

