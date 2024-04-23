Falkirk area primary school looks to embrace the benefits of solar power as summer approaches
A primary school is looking for permission to incorporate solar power into its premises.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parsa Arani lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 28, which was subsequently validated on Monday, April 22, to install solar PV (photovoltaic) technology and air source heat pumps at St Margaret’s Primary School, in Salmon Inn Road, Polmont.
Planning officers must make a decision on the application by June 21.
According to the online planning documents it is the applicant's view the proposal “complies fully” with what is required by the council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.