Falkirk area primary school closed due to heating issues
Pupils at a Falkirk area primary school found out their weekend break will be lasting a little longer after heating issues led to the premises being closed this morning.
Parents were informed of the situation at Wallacestone Primary School, in Braemar Drive, Brightons, earlier this morning.
An online post stated: “At the moment we are unable to open the school due to heating failure. ELC class unaffected and open as usual. Waiting on heating engineer and will provide an update by 10.30am.”