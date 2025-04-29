Falkirk area primary school and nursery never less than 'good' in new report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Falkirk Council primary school and nursery are celebrating an inspection report which was “good” across the board and heaped praise on the high level of teamwork of staff.

Nethermains Primary School and Nursery, in Bulloch crescent, Denny, had Education Scotland representatives pop in for an official inspection back in February and now the findings from that visit have just been published.

It certainly makes good reading, with the school as a whole commended for its “welcoming atmosphere, strong relationships and motivated pupils”.

The inspection looked at many areas of the school and nursery, rating each category as “good” and highlighted a number of key strengths, including senior leaders working effectively with staff to ensure children experience consistently positive relationships.

Pupils and staff were celebrating the positive feedback their school and nursery received after the recent Education Scotland inspection (Picture: Submitted)

Staff were also said to work well together to improve outcomes for children and families, while the children's wellbeing needs are understood thoroughly by staff, ensuring pupils feel safe and cared for, as well as confident, respectful, and welcoming to visitors – demonstrating pride and positive engagement in learning.

The nursery children, meanwhile, were said to be “motivated, creative and curious” and eager to learn as they play. Nursery practitioners were said to use “targeted approaches” to support children’s early communication and language, which has led to children developing these skills well.

Nethermains headteacher Grace Law said: “This report reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the supportive environment we've built together here at Nethermains.

"We’re proud of our school community and the great progress which we’ve worked so hard towards and remain committed to continuous improvement.”

According to the inspection, the school must continue to raise attainment in literacy and numeracy and ensure lessons are set at the correct level of difficulty to build on what children already know.

The nursery must continue to develop approaches to planning to have a clearer focus on the skills that children are learning.

Staff will also receive support in accurately assessing children's progress at all levels.

An Education Scotland spokesperson said: “We are confident the school has the capacity to continue to improve, so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

Visit the Education Scotland website for more information.

