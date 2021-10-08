Falkirk area primary earns Digital Schools Award status

The Kenilworth Street school’s commitment to digital learning was recognised this week.

Head teacher Andrew Watson said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to share this news with pupils, parents and staff. Following our submission for Digital Schools Awards Scotland, and a validated assessment, Beancross Primary School achieved the ‘Digital Schools Award Scotland’ status and we have been invited to become a mentor school.

Beancross Primary School's commitment to digital learning has been rewarded

“Digital Innovation at Beancross is led by Emma McLeish and she strives to ensure learning and teaching is engaging, child led and enhanced through the use of digital technologies.

"At Beancross, all children from P5 to P7 have their own iPad which enables them to embrace digital innovation in all that they do. We are extremely proud to receive this award.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.