Falkirk area primary earns Digital Schools Award status
The digital innovation work at Grangemouth’s Beancross Primary School has helped it earn the right to become a digital mentor and show other schools how it is done.
The Kenilworth Street school’s commitment to digital learning was recognised this week.
Head teacher Andrew Watson said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to share this news with pupils, parents and staff. Following our submission for Digital Schools Awards Scotland, and a validated assessment, Beancross Primary School achieved the ‘Digital Schools Award Scotland’ status and we have been invited to become a mentor school.
“Digital Innovation at Beancross is led by Emma McLeish and she strives to ensure learning and teaching is engaging, child led and enhanced through the use of digital technologies.
"At Beancross, all children from P5 to P7 have their own iPad which enables them to embrace digital innovation in all that they do. We are extremely proud to receive this award.”