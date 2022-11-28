News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area nursery school expansion plans lodged with council planners

Falkirk Council’s own children’s services have lodged a planning application with the local authority to expand one of its nursery schools.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 10:04am

The plans, which were lodged and validated on Wednesday, November 22, are looking to install a “modular building” at Inchlair Nursery School, in Valeview, Stenhousemuir.

Inchlair currently offers fully flexible childcare for a core of 30 hours per week during term time.

A decision is expected to be taken by planning officers, acting under delegated powers, before the deadline date of January 22, 2023.

