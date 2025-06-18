Falkirk area high school shortlisted for national award

Pupils and staff at a Falkirk Council high school are celebrating after being shortlisted for a national award.

Braes High School’s work to develop skills in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) has been recognised by the Times Educational Supplement (TES) Schools Awards.

The school is a finalist in the Subject Lead of the Year - Secondary category for its STEM at Braes initiative, which focuses on delivering high-quality STEM learning through leadership, inclusion, and real-world experience.

The TES Schools Awards recognise "outstanding teaching and learning across the UK”, with nominees from state and independent schools selected by an expert judging panel made up of education leaders from across the country.

The work of Braes High with STEM education has seen the school shortlisted for a national award. Pic: Contributed

Pupils at Braes are closely involved in shaping and delivering STEM activity with the school’s Junior and Senior STEM Leaders working alongside staff to run workshops, mentor younger pupils, support the transition from primary school, and deliver projects with external partners.

The initiative has delivered strong outcomes for learners with pupil attainment in STEM subjects is above national averages, and 98 per cent of pupils go on to positive destinations such as employment, apprenticeships, college or university after leaving school.

The school has also achieved recognition through awards such as the Digital Schools Award, as well as success in national STEM competitions.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for education, said: “This national recognition reflects the outstanding work of both staff and pupils at Braes High School.

“The STEM programme not only supports academic success, but also ensures young people develop the wider skills they need for work, further study and life after school.

“Importantly, it also helps to remove barriers to participation so that more young people can access opportunities in key growth industries.

Ian Vosser, depute headteacher and faculty head of technologies at Braes High School, said: “Pupil voice is a fundamental principle at Braes High School, where young people’s ideas, leadership and innovations shape our learning community.

"Our Junior and Senior STEM Leaders exemplify this pupil-driven, collaborative approach, leading initiatives that inspire their peers and younger learners.”

Winners for 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in London on this Friday, June 20.