A Falkirk area school has been rewarded for its commitment to ensuring pupils are well versed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Braes High School has been recognised with the STEM Nation Award, which acknowledges their outstanding achievements in STEM, after demonstrating exemplary leadership, partnership working, and has a continued commitment to achieving equity and equality in all areas of STEM learning.

Braes High School's achievement was celebrated at the STEM Nation Expo held in Glasgow earlier in the year where Braes High School STEM leaders had the opportunity to showcase their work.

The STEM Nation Award validators commended Braes High School for their outstanding performance across key areas, including:

Leadership: Braes High School demonstrated high quality leadership at all levels, from classroom teachers to senior leaders, there is a culture of collaboration and innovation, which allows young people to access the best opportunities.

Family Learning: The school exhibited a clear commitment to engaging families in STEM learning through various initiatives, including the highly successful P6 to S3 Family Learning event.

Partnership Working: the school's partnerships with organisations such as Police Scotland and the Digital Schools Award team showcased innovative approaches to engaging young people and their families in STEM.

Curriculum: The school offers a broad range of STEM learning pathways and innovative programmes, providing diverse opportunities and qualifications for learners in all STEM areas.

Equity and Equality: Braes High School's initiatives, such as the Young STEM Leader program and the Braes Equalities Group, demonstrate a commitment to promoting diversity and addressing issues of social justice in STEM.

Iain Livingstone, Braes High School head teacher, said: “We are immensely proud to receive the STEM Nation Award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our young people, staff and community partners.

"This award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing high quality STEM opportunities that enable young people to be successful in whatever area they move into after they leave school."

