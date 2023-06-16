Falkirk area high school is on the up after big win at the Scottish Education Awards

The Onwards and Upwards programme offers every pupil a Braes Backpack, which includes essential items such as stationery and a water bottle, while pop up shops – using the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle – offer school uniform, winter clothing, prom wear and PE kit to help alleviate the financial burden on families and reduce the stigma associated with poverty.

Making sure pupils have support at home, the programme also extends support to families and carers, offering them learning opportunities to gain qualifications.

The Scottish Education Awards, organised by Education Scotland, aim to recognise and celebrate achievements taking place within Scottish education.

Braes High pupils Shafa Mohammad (S3), Colin Morrison (S5) and Douglas MacPherson (S4) celebrate the big win (Picture: Submitted by Falkirk Council)

Now, after gaining a Scottish Education Award, Braes High’s Onwards and Upwards programme will represent Scotland in the UK-wide Pearson Teaching

Awards taking place in London later this year.

Iain Livingstone, Braes High headteacher, said: “The Onwards and Upwards programme has made a profound impact on our students’ lives. We are thrilled to receive

this recognition, which acknowledges the dedication and hard work of our pupils and staff.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council spokesperson for education, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for pupils and staff at Braes High School. Onwards and

Upwards showcases the school’s commitment to support every young person to attend, engage, achieve, and reach their goals.