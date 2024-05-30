Falkirk area high school has the 'write' stuff to boast author in residency
Artist and illustrator Kate Leiper will be coming to the school, in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth, after it was selected as one of the educational establishments across Scotland to receive fully-funded author residencies from the Scottish Book Trust.
The Live Literature School Residencies Programme, now in its ninth year, is funded by the Walter Scott Giving Group and delivered by Scottish Book Trust, the national charity changing lives through reading and writing.
Over 14 sessions, Kate will be using visual and sensory storytelling to engage PMLD learners in literacy. The residencies are designed to inspire a lifelong love of reading and writing amongst pupils, as well as giving professional writers the opportunity to build relationships with the school and work together on a creative project.
Kate said: “I’m so delighted to have this opportunity to be Illustrator-in-Residence at Carrongrange High School and to be working with pupils with PMLD and their teachers. The length of the residency will allow us to develop and work on a meaningful project which will hopefully engage and resonate for everyone involved.”
Paula Carr, art teacher at Carrongrange High, said: “We are excited about the upcoming residency as we would like to learn more about engaging our PMLD learners in literacy through the power of visual and sensory storytelling.
"The residency will allow us to experiment with new ideas for telling stories. We want to empower our young learners to discover engaging and exciting ways of self-expression.”
Schools across the country were invited to apply to the programme which brings professional authors into the classroom to inspire and engage pupils. Each school taking part in the programme will receive 14 fully-funded residency sessions carried out by an author.
The residencies will run across the 2024-25 school year and finish by May 2025.
The Walter Scott Giving Group has funded the Live Literature School Residencies Programme for the past nine years. As well as an author residency, schools will receive a resources grant of £500.
