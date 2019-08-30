Falkirk air cadets are reaching for the sky

Falkirk’s RAF Air Cadets Squadron (470) is one of the biggest in Scotland, but will still find room for more eager recruits at a special event on Tuesday, September 17.

Newcomers will be able to look forward to visits to active RAF stations and ultimately the opportunity to fly, in a group which strives to offer an exciting range of training and other activties.

Besides learning team working and leadership skills cadets are trained to build personal discipline and confidence.

Rifle shooting and fieldcraft skills are also part of the highly varied programme.

The cadets participate in a recognised qualifications structure, including the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, St John’s First Aid and SQA awards.

Flying Officer Steven Jones RAFAC, Officer in Charge at 470 Squadron, said: “The Air Cadets offer young people a unique opportunity to learn core life skills and confidence. We have an exciting programme of activities on offer and are always ready to welcome anyone interested in learning more.”

Open to all young people aged 12-17, the RAF Air Cadets meet twice weekly on Tuesday and Friday evenings from 7pm at their Bellsmeadow HQ in the town centre.

More information can be found at 470aircadets.org.uk or visit 470 RAF Air Cadets on Facebook.

All are welcome to the open evening on the September 17 (starts 7.30pm) at Falkirk Cadet Centre, Bellsmeadow Road, FK1 1SD