Secondary schools guide their pupils through numerous qualifications, and achieving a good collection of them can be a strong way to set themselves up for further studies or their future career.

This year’s SQA results day was earlier this week, meaning learners across Scotland were finally able to find out how they did in their recent exams, and which National 5s, Highers, and Advanced Highers they have earned. But while their success belongs to them - and the hard work they have put in - their schools played a big part in getting them there.

This is why we’ve taken a look at the eight state-funded secondary schools within the Falkirk Council area, and how they did when it comes to pupils achieving a wide range of Highers. Our list is based on the Scottish Government’s most up-to-date breadth and depth of qualifications figures (currently for the 2023/24 school year), specifically the proportion of each school’s candidates that attained five or more of these important qualifications.

Exam results certainly aren’t the only way to determine a school’s worth, and putting them aside, many schools are still vital parts of their communities which help may local children excel. But this measure is still worth celebrating, if only as an outward measure of what kind of learning environment a school provides.

Here’s how each Falkirk area school did:

1 . Braes High School At the top of the list is this secondary school, in the Brightons area. In the 2023/24 school year, 52% of its pupils attained five or more Highers. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Larbert High School Drawing with it is Larbert High School, in Stenhousemuir. In the 2023/24 school year, it also had 52% of its pupils attain five or more Highers. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St Mungo's RC High School St Mungo’s is a Catholic secondary school in Falkirk itself. In the 2023/24 school year, it once again had 52% of its pupils attain five or more Highers – making the top spot a three-way tie. | Google Photo Sales