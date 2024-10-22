Fairview International School, Bridge of Allan, welcomes new headteacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IB Continuum school, Fairview International, Bridge of Allan, has welcomed Victoria Gamble as its new headteacher.

A highly accomplished educator with over a decade of experience in both academic and pastoral leadership, Victoria joins the school from her most recent post in Wales, bringing a rich background that spans top-tier schools in the UK and Dubai.

Known for her innovative approach to personalised learning, Victoria has consistently championed student empowerment. She believes that giving learners control over their educational journey is key to nurturing a range of critical skills aligned with individual motivations.

Her leadership is set to enhance Fairview’s reputation as an institution that not only focuses on academic excellence but also the holistic development of its students. With professional leadership, vision and direction, Victoria is keen to promote a culture which establishes excellence with high expectations for all students.

Victoria Gamble, Headteacher of Fairview International School, Bridge of Allan said:

“From the offset, it is clear Fairview has created a sense of community and has cultivated a welcoming culture throughout the school. It is a real honour to be joining the Fairview family.

“I believe it is important for students to have control of their own learning and through the facilities the school provides to its students, they are able to do so with confidence. Our students benefit from the use of top-tier sporting facilities at Stirling University campus, including their Olympic-size swimming pool. Students can also benefit from our music programme which is supported by an external team of music teachers who are dedicated to teaching students with a passion for music.

“With our exceptional vocational training and international connections, this provides our students with life skills and practical knowledge, which will further prepare them for life out with the classroom.

“Joining Fairview Bridge of Allan has been a great experience so far, and I’m excited to contribute to the next phase of this exceptional school’s journey.”

Fairview International School is renowned for delivering a world-class IB education to students aged 5-18. The IB programme, widely regarded as the gold standard in global education, nurtures inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people to help create a better and more peaceful world through building intercultural understanding and respect.

With international connections such as their sister schools in Malaysia, students are given the unique opportunity to visit said schools through Fairview’s Immersive Programme. Launching this year, students in Year 10 and 12 were given the opportunity to visit the Kuala Lumpur campus. Here, the students learned how the IB curriculum is implemented in their sister school, whilst having the chance to connect with their fellow students and explore the city’s culture and unique offerings.

Fairview International School also provides students with university expeditions, to allow them to explore their options for their time beyond Fairview International School. This year, the school welcomed over 78 students from Malaysia, who were given special tours and workshops at a variety of the UK’s top universities.

Fairview International school Bridge of Allan is known to be among some of the world's best-performing private schools delivering the IB, with a proven track record of graduates consistently achieving a pass rate of 100 per cent.

Victoria’s appointment comes as Fairview celebrates its fifth anniversary, marking a significant milestone with a series of initiatives designed to support families during challenging financial times. In an unprecedented move, the school has frozen its tuition fees for the next three years, until 2027, offering financial stability to current and prospective families alike.

In addition to the fee freeze, the school has launched an exclusive transition package specifically for families affected by school closures who are considering a move to Fairview. The package includes a fee waiver and free transport for the first quarter, helping ensure a smooth and supportive transition for new families.

For more information contact the admissions team at [email protected].