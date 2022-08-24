Expansion plans for Falkirk area nursery
Falkirk Council has lodged an application with its own planners to expand one of its nursery schools.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 9:27 am
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 9:27 am
The application, which was lodged on Wednesday, August 10 and validated on Monday, August 22, is looking to change of the use of a public open space to private nursery ground and construction of boundary fencing at Inchlair Nursery School, in Valeview, Stenhousemuir.
The determination deadline for the proposal is Friday, October 21 and the decision is expected to be taken by planning officers.