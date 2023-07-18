News you can trust since 1845
Exciting opportunities brewing at Larbert High's new coffee shop

A full functioning sustainable coffee shop within Larbert High is offering pupils the chance to learn additional skills and become ‘work ready’.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

Capital Coffee is part of the school’s Developing the Young Workforce strategy, providing a new training facility designed to up-skill a large number of young people and groups, providing them with new skills and qualifications to become ‘work ready’.

The school has transformed a dedicated space into the coffee shop thanks to Todhill Windfarm Community Fund, Foundation Scotland and Falkirk Community Schools Charity Fund 2008. The sustainable and long-term project has been planned to pay for itself, contribute to local charity Strathcarron Hospice and most importantly benefit a new group of students annually.

Capital Coffee’s young employees had the privilege of thanking their funders in person for the opportunities the initiative has given them towards the end of term.

Pupils at Larbert High are learning new skills through the school's new coffee shop, Capital Coffee. (Pic: submitted)Pupils at Larbert High are learning new skills through the school's new coffee shop, Capital Coffee. (Pic: submitted)
Mhairi McAinsh from the school said: “They were delighted to showcase our coffee shop and were able to show off their barista skills to representatives from the board of Todhill Windfarm Community Fund. A small way to say a huge thank you.”

