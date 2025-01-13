Excellent across the board: Falkirk nursery celebrates 'perfect' report from Care Inspectorate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Falkirk nursery school achieved what can only be described as perfect inspection report results thanks to the hard work of staff, children and their families.

A team from the Care Inspectorate arrived unannounced at Wellside Kindergarten, in Wellside Place, Falkirk, last November and spent two days there.

Little did staff know they were about to get one of the best reports ever compiled in Scotland.

During the inspection the Care Inspectorate representatives spoke with children at the nursery, reviewed digital responses from 32 families and 10 members of staff, spoke with three families in person and staff and management and observed practice and interactions with children throughout the two days they were there.

Wellside Kindergarten celebrate their perfect sixes report from the Care Inspectorate (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Wellside subsequently earned a grade of six – classed as “excellent” – across the board for its levels care, play and learning, setting, leadership and staff.

Inspectors found the children experienced “exceptional levels of nurturing care and support” in a “calm and relaxed atmosphere” and staff had “extremely high aspirations” for all children and their families.

They also found the children were “empowered to have fun” as they engaged in play and learning opportunities at a pace that was right for them.

Susan Hill, owner manager at Wellside, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the report – those marks are rare and hard to get. We were not sure we had achieved them.

"Six is the highest grade you can get and we had unbelievable feedback during the inspection. We were really pleased but we didn’t expect to get the final grading we got – we thought there would be a couple of fives in there.

"It’s the highest grading in the local authority area and it may well be the best inspection report in Scotland.”

One thing is for certain, no nursery in Scotland got higher marks than Wellside Kindergarten, as the inspectors could find no faults at all.

"The can give you requirements and recommendations to follow,” said Susan. “But we didn’t receive any. We are just looking to maintain this level and keep doing what we are doing.

“Everyone works hard here and we have a great relationship with the children and their families.”