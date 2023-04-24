Senior pupils across the country will sit formal assessments in a range of subjects from today until Thursday, June 1.

Learners will undertake question papers in subjects ranging from Chemistry and English to Art and Design and Environmental Science, while those taking subjects such as Drama, Health and Food Technology and PE have been completing performance and practical elements of the assessments in recent weeks.

Over the next six weeks more than two million question papers will be handed out in over 500 schools, colleges and training providers across Scotland.

Students across Scotland will be sitting their SQA exams over the next few weeks. (Pic: John Devlin).

In addition, many students will be in the final stages of completing National 1 to National 4 qualifications, SQA Awards, Skills for Work courses, National Progression Awards and National Certificates that are continually assessed throughout the year.

More than 144,000 candidates across the country are expected to get their results on Tuesday, August 8.

Fiona Robertson, SQA Chief Executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “I would like to wish the thousands of young people throughout Scotland who are about to sit exams or complete their assessments the very best in the coming weeks. This is their opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned and what they can do, to progress to their next steps in education, training or employment.”

She added her appreciation for the “dedication and professionalism” of teachers and lecturers, and her thanks for the support of thousands of appointees who ensure the exams and assessments are set, invigilated, marked and quality assured.

Modifications to assessments have continued this year in recognition of the impact of disruption to teaching and learning experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These included removing elements of coursework or exams to help free up more time for learning and teaching of the course content. In addition an exceptional circumstances service will be in place for those who are unable to sit an exam or whose performance is affected by personal circumstances.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said she would like to commend learners for “their dedication and resilience during what has been another challenging year.”

She added: “I would also like to express my thanks to the parents and carers, teachers, lecturers and other education staff who have supported our young people in preparing for their exams. For some, this may be their first time sitting formal exams and this can be quite daunting, however, it is an opportunity to demonstrate their hard work, knowledge, determination and skills that they have been building on over the years. To everyone sitting their exams in the coming weeks, I wish you the best of luck and every success.”