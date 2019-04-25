Exams begin for Falkirk district pupils

Teenagers across Scotland – including 3771 from Falkirk schools – will be hoping all their hard work pays off when the Scottish Qualfications Authority (SQA) exams begin today,

In Falkirk, 1613 S4 pupils, 1263 S5 pupils and 895 S6 pupils will be presented for qualifications at National 3, National 4 and N5 level as well as Higher and Advanced Higher as appropriate.

The first exam, which started at 9am today, is Higher Physical Education and the final exam, which will be held on May 31, is Higher Care.

The maths Higher exam takes place on Thursday, May 2 and the English Higher on Wednesday, May 8.

The education authority will be hoping that results mirror last year’s results when Falkirk saw an increased pass rate at Higher, Advanced Higher and National 5 qualifications, which are usually taken in S4.

Earlier this year, Falkirk Council’s education department welcomed news that 95 per cent of students went on to positive destinations including university, college, work and training – ahead of the national average.

Pupils can expect to find out how they did on Tuesday, August 6 when results will arrive by first class post.

Results can also be sent by text or email if pupils sign up for the service.