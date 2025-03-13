Environmentally friendly and beyond: Falkirk young people can now go online to train to become Climate Rangers

An exciting new online training platform has launched to upskill young people aged fourteen and over in the Inner Forth area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Climate FORTH Climate Ranger Training has been developed by the project, with the help of Icecream Architecture, and will better equip young people for future careers, as well as helping them to face climate impacts in their local area.

The platform is free to access and is comprised of ten modules, known as “journeys”, which cover everything from defining terms, such as “green recovery” and “just transition”, to shining a light on local tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will help young people considering green careers to understand what climate resilience is - and why it matters.

Young people can go online for free and increase their skills with the Climate Ranger training (Picture: Submitted)

As well as being full of useful tips, contacts and routes to the industry, the training signposts them to local opportunities to develop their skills and offers reasons for

hope and action in the face of climate change.

Young people can easily access the content on their mobile phones and take their learning at a flexible pace to fit around other commitments.

Upon completion of the ten journeys, they will receive a certificate and guidance on how to define the learning on their CV and future job applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online Climate Ranger Training is part of a wider Climate FORTH activity that will also include in-person taster sessions from summer 2025, helping young

jobseekers gain green skills and experiences and develop an awareness of climate adaptation and mitigation.

This Climate FORTH activity is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery Players.

Alice MacPherson, community and youth development officer for Climate FORTH, said: “We at Climate FORTH hope the online Climate Ranger Training platform will be not only educational but also inspiring for young people throughout the Inner Forth area and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By learning about the unique habitats, heritage sites and communities within the landscape, young people can learn how to protect these spaces and places for the future.

"The platform has been designed to fit within young people’s busy lives, so that they can choose how and when they learn. Thanks are due to all involved: the development of this training would not have been possible without the local people and organisations who feature throughout."

Visit the website to access the course.