Employers flock to Falkirk area high school to inspire youngsters' future career choices

The careers fair takes place for S3 to S6 pupils at Grangemouth High School, Tinto Drive, from 9.30am to 1.50pm on Thursdsay.

A Grangemouth High School spokesperson said: “Now we are moving out of COVID-19, we are moving back to having more in-person events to enrich the curricular experience for our young people.

"An important part of any curricular experience for pupils is to contextualise what they are learning with the world of work through in class learning and employer engagement activities.

