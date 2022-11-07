Employers flock to Falkirk area high school to inspire youngsters' future career choices
Secondary school pupils will be able to quiz representatives of over 30 local and national employers to find out just what it takes to pursue a successful career.
The careers fair takes place for S3 to S6 pupils at Grangemouth High School, Tinto Drive, from 9.30am to 1.50pm on Thursdsay.
A Grangemouth High School spokesperson said: “Now we are moving out of COVID-19, we are moving back to having more in-person events to enrich the curricular experience for our young people.
"An important part of any curricular experience for pupils is to contextualise what they are learning with the world of work through in class learning and employer engagement activities.
“On Thursday we have over 30 local and national employers coming in to school to meet with all S3-6 pupils through the medium of a career fair. This is the first one we have held since November 2019 and the response from employers has been overwhelming.”